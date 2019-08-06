National Night Out Tonight in Nevada City

In most communities, it’s a block party or a series of them where local law enforcement drops by. In Nevada County, it’s evolved into much more than that. Tonight is National Night Out, and everyone is invited to Nevada City’s Pioneer Park for the evening. Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis says there are plenty of activities planned…

There will be barbecue, but other things like Search and Rescue bringing their vehicles for the kids to check out. Grass Valley P-D will be there along with the Sheriff’s Department, Highway Patrol, and fire agencies. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough explains what a ‘color run’ is, in case you haven’t experienced it…

Some of the adults might also participate, including the two police chiefs. The event now alternates every year between Grass Valley and Nevada City, with Nevada City hosting this time. It starts at 6pm, and should last a couple of hours.

