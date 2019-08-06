< Back to All News

National Night Out Tonight in Nevada City

Posted: Aug. 6, 2019 8:08 AM PDT

In most communities, it’s a block party or a series of them where local law enforcement drops by. In Nevada County, it’s evolved into much more than that. Tonight is National Night Out, and everyone is invited to Nevada City’s Pioneer Park for the evening. Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis says there are plenty of activities planned…

Listen to Chad Ellis

There will be barbecue, but other things like Search and Rescue bringing their vehicles for the kids to check out. Grass Valley P-D will be there along with the Sheriff’s Department, Highway Patrol, and fire agencies. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough explains what a ‘color run’ is, in case you haven’t experienced it…

Listen to Dan Kimbrough

Some of the adults might also participate, including the two police chiefs. The event now alternates every year between Grass Valley and Nevada City, with Nevada City hosting this time. It starts at 6pm, and should last a couple of hours.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha