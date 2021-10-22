National Take Back Day Returns

Another National Take Back Day is upon us on Saturday, which means it’s time to clean out your medicine cabinet of unused or expired medications. In Nevada County, the Grass Valley Police Department coordinates the events, which also include one in April. Evidence Technician, Shelby Speegle, says you can drop off old pills and liquid medicines in the Pioneer Parking Lot, at the corner of South Auburn and Neal Streets, from 10am to 2pm…

click to listen to Shelby Speegle

Speegle says there are only certain appropriate methods to get rid of old medicine without posing a hazard…

click to listen to Shelby Speegle

And if you can’t make either of the Take Back Day events, there are also permanent, year-round sites available. In Grass Valley, that includes a disposal bin at the Behavior Health Department, on Crown Point Circle, as well as two bins at the Grass Valley Police Department, during weekday business hours.