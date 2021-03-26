Native Speakers Finale Of Read and Writes Activities

Nevada County Reads and Writes is wrapping up this year’s Big Read program Saturday. Adult Services Librarian Megan Lloyd says the last couple of months of activities have been linked this year to “The Round House”, by Louise Eldrich, which focuses on justice for a crime that upends a Native-American family in North Dakota. The online Finale event is called “Native Voices”, featuring several speakers, including Shelly Covert…

click to listen to Megan Lloyd

Also speaking will be Herman Fillmore, with the Culture/Language Resources Department of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California. And the keynote speaker is Suzan Harjo, the president of the Morning Star Institute. Lloyd says the virtual format has had a lot of participation…

click to listen to Megan Lloyd

The Big Read is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts. The goal is to broaden our understanding of the world, our communities, and ourselves, through the joy of sharing a good book. Nevada County is one of only 84 communities nationwide participating. “Native Voices” can be found through the library’s website at 1pm Saturday.