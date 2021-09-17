NC Analyzing Community Policing Needs

Nevada City is a city in transition as it looks to replace a police chief, city manager, and several other city staffers as they move into the latter part of 2021. Currently the city is collecting information via an online survey as well as hosting events to further involve the public in the process of identifying needs and desires for police services. Thursday night two city council members hosted a town hall inviting members of the community to participate in breakout sessions to discuss what is working, what is not, and what would people like to see to improve services. Council members Daniella Fernandez and Gary Petersen facilitated the process. Both agree that it will take time to analyze survey results as well as town hall feedback.

Fernandez and Petersen each saying at least 90 days will be needed to analyze the data. Council member Petersen acknowledging that the public may want information sooner than later.

Petersen says it is possible information will be shared earlier to help improve transparency.

Currently the city has hired interim police chief Ted Stec to run the department following the departure of former Chief Chad Ellis.