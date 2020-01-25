NC Approves New City Attorney

Nevada City has a newly appointed attorney that will provide legal counsel to the city. City Manager Catrina Olsen says Crytstal Hodgson with Jones and Mayer will fill the role that was vacated when Hal Degraw retired at the end of the calendar year. Hodgson is with the same firm that employed DeGraw while he was the city attorney.

The appointment drew public attention because of allegations that DeGraw had mis-billed the city regarding the expensive telecommunications ordinance, and that the job should be put out for bid.

Council members clarifed that the legal contract is with Jones and Mayer, and that had not changed. The firm was simply appointing another attorney to the position because it was vacated by a retiring employee.

Council members also confirmed that the telecommunications billing is under review.