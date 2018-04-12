NC Approves Permit Format, Fees, and Restrictions for Pot Businesses

The Nevada City City Council took another step towards approving cannabis related businesses within city limits. City Planner, Amy Wolfson, presented the proposed draft to the Council, Wednesday evening. According to Wolfson, staff revised the permit format to be more general, particularly in terms of the manufacturing category. The permit format has been amended to add a line to fill in the State License Type(s), but avoids specifically tying the City’s broad permit categories with the specific types issued by the State. However, Jonathan Collier of the Cannabis Alliance was hoping for more specific language.

Listen to Jonathan Collier

Council appreciated the suggestions but chose to leave the language as proposed by staff.

Wolfson also proposed a fee deposit of fifteen hundred dollars per application for the permitting process.

Listen to Amy Wolfson

Mayor Duane Strawser clarifying support.

Council approved both the resolution authorizing the permit format and fee deposit.

In a related item, Council also approved first reading of the ordinance ammending restrictions on growing cannabis for manufacturing purposes.