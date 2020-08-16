NC Begins Making Arrests from Violent Confrontations

It took almost five days, but the arrest process has begun in the Black Lives Matter- Counter Protester clash that took place eight days ago.

In a press release, Police Chief Chad Ellis says James Steven Smith of Nevada County has been arrested on felony Robbery and Assault on a Person By Any Means Of Force Likely to Produue Great Bodily Injury.

Ellis credits witnesses, video footage, and the support of Grass Valley Police, the Nevada County Sherrif, and District Attorney offices for their support and assistance during the incident and the investigation.

Elis states, “In compiling all of the statements and evidence and working with our allied agencies, we have identified several suspects and have put together some strong prosecutable cases.”

Ellis also says, “The actions demonstrated by the counter-protesters cannot and will not be tolerated in any of our local communities. There is no place for the hatred and violence which occurred in our town last Sunday, and we as a community need to stick together and flush it out.”

Smith is being held on 100,000 dollars.