NC Chamber Elects New Leadership

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce has elected new leadership. Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey says the new president and president- elect have been part of Nevada City for a while.

Robin Danos of Tri-Counties Bank will continue as the Chamber’s Treasurer. She has been in the position for the last several years. Whittlesey says the Chamber has a couple of new board members as well.

The seventeen member Board is responsible for managing all of the unique activities sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce beginning with Mardi Gras in February and ending the year with Victorian Christmas.