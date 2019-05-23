NC Continues to Seek Homeless Solutions

Nevada City continues to try to find way to address the homeless issue within the city, but it does not appear that declaring a shelter crisis in the city is an option. Wednesday evening, Vice Mayor Reinette Senum presented the Restoration Ranger Program, which would house, train, and employ homeless individuals to work as laborers for fire protection work in the county. Program participants would be part of community that would be on the same property of the former Striker House, owned by advocate Polli Halstead.

A major component of the program is the use of modified 8 by 14 foot Tuff Sheds for sleeping quarters modeled after the 14 Forward Program in Marysville.

A major part of the proposal was to declare a Homeless Shelter Crisis in Nevada City. The thought was that the declaration would allow the use of Tuff Sheds as sleeping facilities without meeting current building codes for housing. However, it was unclear if the declaration would allow codes to be removed because the property is not owned by the city. Council members also had additional logistical questions that needed to be addressed.

Council members Strawser and Minett

City Council elected to remove the consideration of a declaration of shelter crisis until more clarity was provided. Staff was directed to continue to explore other options that might facilitate the implementation of the Restoration Rangers program.