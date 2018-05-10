NC Council Approves Busking Guidelines

It’s an issue many people did not even know was a problem. But, recently, buskers in Nevada City brought it to the attention of the City Council. A busker is any street performer that performs in public for gratuities. In Nevada City, there has been an informal code of ethics among buskers to only occupy a spot for a short time before moving to a new spot. However, according to one busker at the April 25th meeting, during the cannabis harvest season, outsiders often take spots on the street and refuse to move on.

Listen to Concerned Busker

Local buskers asked the city council to develop a law that would limit how long a performer could stay in one spot. Last night, however, the council was split on how to move forward. Vice Mayor Dave Parker vocally opposed any sort of ordinance, resolution, or guidelines.

Listen to Dave Parker

Mayor Duane Strawser, was on the other side of the discussion referring to local talent that have come up as buskers.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Strawser also said local business owners had complained about issues on the streets.

Listen to Duane Strawser

All council members did agree that it is not their job to decide what is music and what is not. Following the discussion, the council voted 3-2 to pass a resolution and guidelines for busking. Strawser, Reinette Senum, and Valerie Moberg voting for it… Parker and Evans Phelps voting no.