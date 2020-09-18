< Back to All News

NC Council Candidates Present Themselves at Forum

Posted: Sep. 18, 2020 8:18 AM PDT

Nevada City is moving forward with filling the vacant city council seat that became available when former Mayor and council member, Reinette Senum, resigned from the council after being re-elected in March. Three candidates have stepped into the political area in an effort to bring stability and vision to the city as it moves into 2021. All three participated in Thursday evenings Candidate Forum put on by the League f Women Voters of Western Nevada County.
In response to a community question, each candidate prioritized the top three issues Nevada City faces as one of them will take office in December.

Amy Cobden was first to respond. COVID was the top concern.

Listen to Amy Cobden

Catalina Llanos is looking at the economy as well as community well being.

Listen Catalina Llanos

Candidate Gary Petersen also put the economy first, followed by water.

Listen to Gary Petersen

All the candidates drew on their personal and professional strengths as well as their passion for Nevada City.
The full Nevada City Forum along with all the League of Women Voters Forums is posted on Yubanet and linked to the Leave of Women Voters of Western Nevada County’s web site.

