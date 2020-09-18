NC Council Candidates Present Themselves at Forum

Nevada City is moving forward with filling the vacant city council seat that became available when former Mayor and council member, Reinette Senum, resigned from the council after being re-elected in March. Three candidates have stepped into the political area in an effort to bring stability and vision to the city as it moves into 2021. All three participated in Thursday evenings Candidate Forum put on by the League f Women Voters of Western Nevada County.

In response to a community question, each candidate prioritized the top three issues Nevada City faces as one of them will take office in December.

Amy Cobden was first to respond. COVID was the top concern.

Catalina Llanos is looking at the economy as well as community well being.

Candidate Gary Petersen also put the economy first, followed by water.

All the candidates drew on their personal and professional strengths as well as their passion for Nevada City.

The full Nevada City Forum along with all the League of Women Voters Forums is posted on Yubanet and linked to the Leave of Women Voters of Western Nevada County’s web site.