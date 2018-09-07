NC Film Festival Kicks Off

Not only is it Constitution Celebration Weekend in Nevada City, but its also the start of the 18th Annual Nevada City Film Festival. Event coordinator Jesse Locks says the festival has grown into a prestigious event in the independent film world.

Listen to Jesse Locks

Films will be screened at the Onyx Theater and the Historic Nevada Theater.

Locks says the festival features 80 films selected from over five-hundred that were submitted.

Listen to Jesse Locks

The feature films also covers an array of topics. The Festival is all week long. Locals benefit from this by avoiding crowds.

Listen to Jesse Locks

For more information and tickets visit the 18th Annual Nevada City Film Festival website.