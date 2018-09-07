< Back to All News

NC Film Festival Kicks Off

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 1:28 PM PDT

Not only is it Constitution Celebration Weekend in Nevada City, but its also the start of the 18th Annual Nevada City Film Festival. Event coordinator Jesse Locks says the festival has grown into a prestigious event in the independent film world.

Listen to Jesse Locks

Films will be screened at the Onyx Theater and the Historic Nevada Theater.
Locks says the festival features 80 films selected from over five-hundred that were submitted.

Listen to Jesse Locks

The feature films also covers an array of topics. The Festival is all week long. Locals benefit from this by avoiding crowds.

Listen to Jesse Locks

For more information and tickets visit the 18th Annual Nevada City Film Festival website.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha