NC Getting Tough on Panhandlers

Nevada City is moving towards safer streets. At last week’s city council meeting Police Chief Jim Leal requested the creation of an ordinance that would decrease aggressive panhandling in the downtown area and other business areas. He says his department has received a number of complaints.

Council member Duane Strawser shared a first-hand experience that occurred just before the meeting. A local was hassled right on Broad Street.*

Leal says that currently a victim of aggressive panhandling has to go through costly steps for little results. The new ordinance would change that process.

Council members thanked the chief for addressing the issue and directed staff to work with the police department to draft an ordinance to allow officers to cite aggressive violators and move towards further prosecution if behavior persists.