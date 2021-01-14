NC Begins Process to Allow Indoor Cannabis Cultivation

Nevada City is beginning the process to amend its cannabis ordinance to allow for indoor cultivation. The current ordinance does not include indoor cultivation of mature plants, but does allow for nursery level starts that could be sold for further cultivation by growers whether for personal or commercial use. Wednesday evening the council gave direction to staff to prepare draft language amending the ordinance to allow for full indoor grows. The size of indoor grows will also be larger than discussed in prior years.

Mayor Erin Minnet and the council are also very clear that outdoor cultivation is not being considered within city limits.

By including indoor cultivation, the city will gain substantial tax reveue beginning with a canopy square footage tax of seven dollars per square foot. The draft language will allow for approved indoor grows of up to 22,000 square feet. The tax could bring in over 140,000 dollars per grow.

Executive Director of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, Diana Gamzon, says the tax benefit will continue down the commercial chain through sales and distribution. The amendment will also allow for Nevada City to complete closed loop from growth through distribution.

Mayor Erin Minnet clarified that the amendment doesn’t approve any grows, but allows for the possibility if a site meets ordinance restrictions including an appropriate setback from a school site.

One proposed project at the Tech Center adjacent to Seven Hills and Dear Creek School is a concern because of its proximity to the schools.