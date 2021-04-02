NC Grants Last Free Pass for Cannabis Businesses

One more chance for several Nevada City based cannabis businesses as they are getting a reprieve from missing a permit renewal that should have been paid for prior to the start of the pandemic. Last week, city planner Amy Wolfson said the missed permit renewals slipped through the cracks as a waiver was approved for business that permits expired after the pandemic shut down the economy last spring .Cannabis Alliance Executive Director Diana Gamzon, says it was likely an honest mistake, and the businesses had been operating legally and paying taxes. She assures council it won’t happen again.

Wolfson is requesting that those businesses be granted a one-time waiver.

Earlier this year, the city council did approve waiving permit renewals during the pandemic and then a fee reduction for current renewals. Council member Gary Petersen is frustrated, but will go along.

Mayor Erin Minett is also agreeing this is the last time.

Petersen says the city needs to improve its oversight of the busineses.

The fees were reduced from 5000 dollars to 2000 dollars after it was determined staff involvement was less than originally estimated. The cannabis industry has contributed a significant amount of tax revenue for Nevada City.