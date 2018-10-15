< Back to All News

NC In-Town Trails Task Force Continues

The In-Town Trails Task Force  was given formal approval bt the City Council to continuie to move forward with addressing issues on trails within the City Limits. Issues include vagrancy, littering, fire danger and other undesireable aspects of The Miners Trail, The Stiles Mill or Clarks Landing Trail, and The Little Deer Creek Trail. The Task Force was formed when community members expressed concerns about the staus of the trails in March of 2017 and was formally established in July of 2017.

Members of the Task Force say progress has been made on improving the trails including initail clearing of fire hazards along Little Deer Creek.

The work of the Task Force and volunteers supplemements what is being done by Public Works.

The Council thanked Chairman Jim Morris and the other volunteers for their contributions while recognizing the importance of the trails to the City.  Council voted to approve the long and short term goals of the Task Force.

