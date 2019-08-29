< Back to All News

NC Limits Number of Dispensaries

Posted: Aug. 29, 2019 4:20 PM PDT

Nevada City has decided to keep the number of cannabis dispensaries the same, at least for another year. Wednesday evening the City Council received a report on the first year of operation for Elevation 2477, the only approved dispensary in the city. City manager Catrina Olsen says the dispensary received high marks and demonstrated significant growth.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

The dispensary has also contributed to the revenue created by Measure F, the cannabis business tax in Nevada City.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

The report also gave the dispensary high marks for security and community support, with the dispensary sponsoring a number of events and staff volunteering to help at others. Council feedback was also positive.

Listen to Council members

Following the dispensary review, the council had the opportunity to increase the number of dispensaries in the city limits, but none are currently in favor.

Listen to Council members

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha