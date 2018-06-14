NC Little League Honors Supporters

Nevada City Little League is hanging plaques to honor two former League supporters that recently passed away. At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Parks and Recreation Manager Dawn Zydonis, reported that plaques in honor of Dave Iorns and Dawson Turiello.

Zydonis said that the plaque for Iorns, who was known as the voice of Nevada City Little League, will hang in the area behind the backstop that was used by Dave to announce games.

The plaque for Dawson Turiello , will hang in the scorekeepers box as this was one of his favorite pasttimes. Dawson was 19 when he died in a car accident on Highway 20 above Nevada City in January.

Council member Reinette Senum was friends with Dave Iorns and was familiar with Dawson Turiello and remembers them fondly.

Mayor Duane Strauser stated the only concern was if any likeness of the honorees was going to be used on the plaques, referring to recent issues with professional athletes.

Council was appreciative of the recognition of both Iorns and Turiello.