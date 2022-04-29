NC Looking to Make Outdoor Dining Permanent

Outdoor dining has been a lifesaver for many of the restaurants in Nevada City and the city council is going to work on implementing a permanent solution by the end of the summer. City Manager Sean Grayson explained to the council that the current permits were set to expire on Saturday April 30, and the council should take one of two actions.

Grayson says that discussions about making outdoor dining a permanent feature had support from many business owners and residents; but he also acknowledged several concerns.

Parking is a consistent issue, and Melissa Bryant, owner of Bistro 221, and council member Daniella Fernandez agree that outdoor dining is not the sole culprit. Lack of parking has been an issue for 25 years.

All council members were in agreement that a permanent solution should be developed. The city manager stated it would take until September before an ordinance could be drafted correctly. Council member Gary Petersen agrees.

Council voted unanimously to extend current permits through September and directed staff to continue working collaboratively on developing the permanent ordinance.