NC Looks at Telecommunications Ordinance

With Verizon temporarily dropping its interest in expanding cellular installations with the city limits, the Nevada City City Council is discussing the option of developing an ordinance establishing requirements and guidelines for installation of telecommunications infrastructure. The public and the council are supportive of developing an ordinance that would protect the historic feel of Nevada city and dthe health and welfare of residents. Council memeber Duane Strawser also stated that the council also needs to represent the residents that want improved services.

City Attorney Hal Degraw clarified that a moratorium, if enforceable at all, would only be temporary. He also cautioned the council about cost and time to develop the ordinance and a moratorium. Because of the uncertainty of expense at this point, council directed City Manager Catrina Olson to collect data regarding cost and time.

Strawser pointed out that development of both may not be necessary.

Olsen will report back to city council at an August meeting.