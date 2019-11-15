< Back to All News

NC Mayor Called on Carpet by Council Member

The mayor of Nevada City is going to be an agenda item at the next city council meeting. Wednesday evening, council member Erin Minett, stated that recent action taken by Mayor Reinette Senum has been a concern to both Minett and members of the public.

Minett mentioned several examples of the questionable actions. Minett says the Senum’s perceived behavior has been outside of the city council’s approval.

Minett also refered to Senum’s response to the council’s recent approval of a wireless telecommunication ordinance.

Senum was surprised by the motion, and asked city attorney Hal DeGraw for clarification of how to proceed.

The motion was seconded and approved by the council so the item will be on the December 10th meeting agenda.

