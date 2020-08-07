NC Merchants Question Release of Chamber Director

Many long time residents of Nevada County were shocked to learn that the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce had release there Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey after thrity-six years of service. It turns out a number of business owners were surprised as well. Upon learning of Whittleseys release and comparing stories, a group of business owners that are also Chamber members, want more clarity into the issue. Owners of the Fur Traders on Broad Street, Barry and Marjie Costello, are spearheading the charge.

Listen to Barry Costello

Costello says that the Chamber Board claims financial hardship as the reason for cutting ties with Whittlesey, but he also says there is a substantial reserve in the Chamber’s account. He says the group wants the Chamber to reconsider the move, and possibly phase out the position. They are afraid a lot of knowledge will be lost if Whittlesey goes away.

Listen to Barry Costello

Costello says the group is also concerned about recent resignations from the board and are hoping to have a vote to reconfigure or clarify leadership. The group is forwarding the information they have collected as well as a letter of support/petition signed by chamber members who want a greater explanation of the decision making process, to the executive board.