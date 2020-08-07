< Back to All News

NC Merchants Question Release of Chamber Director

Posted: Aug. 7, 2020 4:11 AM PDT

Many long time residents of Nevada County were shocked to learn that the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce had release there Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey after thrity-six years of service. It turns out a number of business owners were surprised as well. Upon learning of Whittleseys release and comparing stories, a group of business owners that are also Chamber members, want more clarity into the issue. Owners of the Fur Traders on Broad Street, Barry and Marjie Costello, are spearheading the charge.

Listen to Barry Costello

Costello says that the Chamber Board claims financial hardship as the reason for cutting ties with Whittlesey, but he also says there is a substantial reserve in the Chamber’s account. He says the group wants the Chamber to reconsider the move, and possibly phase out the position. They are afraid a lot of knowledge will be lost if Whittlesey goes away.

Listen to Barry Costello

Costello says the group is also concerned about recent resignations from the board and are hoping to have a vote to reconfigure or clarify leadership. The group is forwarding the information they have collected as well as a letter of support/petition signed by chamber members who want a greater explanation of the decision making process, to the executive board.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha