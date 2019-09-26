NC Parking Committee Suggests Minimal Meter Rate Increase

The cost of parking is on the rise in Nevada City but it’s not going to go as originally approved. The Nevada City Parking Committee met in early September to discuss goals, strategies and timelines to come up with the recommendations on parking solutions as requested by the Council. One of the hot issues was the meter rates around the city. City Manager Catrina Olsen says the committee agreed on a small increase rather than a larger increase the council approved in June.

The recommendation also increases the rate for the meters in the Commercial Street lot to fifty cents, but it is for two hours.

During public comment a business owner supported the increase, but was concerned about the effects a larger increase would have on people who work in local businesses.

The new meter rate is expected to increase parking revenue from 10,000 dollars per month to 23,000 dollars..

The Meter Rate Increase Resolution will be brought forward at the October 9 meeting, giving time to publish a 10 day Public Hearing Notice.