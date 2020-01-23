NC Parking Concept Provides Multi-use Space

The concept of a possible parking solution as well as possible housing and commercial space was presented in Nevada City Wednesday evening. The City Council saw the finitial renderings of a multi-level parking structure that would replace an existing parking lot on Spring Street behind the National Hotel. Architect Bruce Boyd says the building not only provides 195 parking spaces, it also includes a substantial square footage that could be used in a number of ways.

Listen to Bruce Boyd

The structure includes two levels above ground and three below street level.

Listen to Bruce Boyd

Boyd closed his presentation with an impressive 3D animation that showed what Spring Street would look like with the new building.

Listen to Council responses

The renderings are conceptual but provided council with enough information to direct staff with next steps including presenting to the Parking Committee and gathering public input.