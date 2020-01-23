< Back to All News

NC Parking Concept Provides Multi-use Space

Posted: Jan. 23, 2020 12:29 AM PST

The concept of a possible parking solution as well as possible housing and commercial space was presented in Nevada City Wednesday evening. The City Council saw the finitial renderings of a multi-level parking structure that would replace an existing parking lot on Spring Street behind the National Hotel. Architect Bruce Boyd says the building not only provides 195 parking spaces, it also includes a substantial square footage that could be used in a number of ways.

Listen to Bruce Boyd

The structure includes two levels above ground and three below street level.

Listen to Bruce Boyd

Boyd closed his presentation with an impressive 3D animation that showed what Spring Street would look like with the new building.

Listen to Council responses

The renderings are conceptual but provided council with enough information to direct staff with next steps including presenting to the Parking Committee and gathering public input.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha