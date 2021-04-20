< Back to All News

NC Parking Fees to Resume For Real This Time

Posted: Apr. 20, 2021 6:21 AM PDT

Nevada City continues to clean up some administrative issues as the city prepares for more tourism as COVID restrictions lessen and people are traveling to the foothills more freely. A big issue is the reinstatement of parking fees. Residents and visitors alike will need to begin feeding parking meters or purchasing parking permits to use in some city owned lots on May 1st. Interim City Manager Joan Phillipe says the fees were initially suspended when COVID restrictions went into place, but in late June when it appeared the county was moving towards less restrictions, City Council reinstated the fees. However, Phillipe says, for several reasons, that never came to be. The first being the rehiring of parking enforcement officers and then a two week grace period of written warnings about the return of parking fees.

Phillipe says it is in the financial interest of the city to begin collecting for parking again.

 

The May first start date will give staff sufficient time to make public notifications of the intent to collect parking fees.
Vice mayor Duane Strawser also reminded council and staff to review the committee work and permit pricing structure that had been recently developed.

