NC Parking Improvement Recommendations Made

Over five months after receiving and reviewing a consulting group’s study, specific parking changes are being recommended in Nevada City. Councilmember Lou Ceci is part of the Infrastructure Committee, along with Gary Peterson, that met recently. And they want to start the process toward meters that only accept credit cards or other electronic payments. And he says it should start with a pilot kiosk in the Commercial Street lot as well as some kiosks on Broad Street…

click to listen to Lou Ceci

But Ceci says the city still needs more spaces. And the committee recommends paving and developing a parking area on Clark Street that could allow more employees to park there, opening up spots near businesses for customers. Expansion of the Spring Street lot is also needed…

click to listen to Lou Ceci

More and better signage is also included with the recommendations that, Ceci says, would remind motorists, especially visitors, that Broad Street is not the only place to park. The City Council may consider what the committee would like to see at its next meeting on Wednesday.