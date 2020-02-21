< Back to All News

NC Permit Parking Fee Goes Up, But Still A Deal

Posted: Feb. 21, 2020 12:16 AM PST

Workers in Nevada City will be paying a bit more for a six month parking permit, but the price per hour is still less than if they use a meter all day. Public Works Superintendent Bubba Highsmith recently presented the proposed fee increase, recommended by the Parking Committee, to the city council.

Listen to Bubba Highsmith

He said the permits can be used in the Lower Spring Street lot, Nevada Street lot, and the back side of the Commercial Street lot.
The discounted cost is twenty-three cents an hour, which is less than half of a parking meter fee. Currently only sixty-five of the hundred premits available have been sold. Council member Duane Strawser, who is also on the Parking Committee, says business owners are purchasing parking for their employees.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Strawser said that the comittee also heard from those that don’t want to use a permit.

Listen to Duane Strawser

If all permits are sold, parking permit revenue will increse by 25,000 dollars.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha