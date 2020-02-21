NC Permit Parking Fee Goes Up, But Still A Deal

Workers in Nevada City will be paying a bit more for a six month parking permit, but the price per hour is still less than if they use a meter all day. Public Works Superintendent Bubba Highsmith recently presented the proposed fee increase, recommended by the Parking Committee, to the city council.

He said the permits can be used in the Lower Spring Street lot, Nevada Street lot, and the back side of the Commercial Street lot.

The discounted cost is twenty-three cents an hour, which is less than half of a parking meter fee. Currently only sixty-five of the hundred premits available have been sold. Council member Duane Strawser, who is also on the Parking Committee, says business owners are purchasing parking for their employees.

Strawser said that the comittee also heard from those that don’t want to use a permit.

If all permits are sold, parking permit revenue will increse by 25,000 dollars.