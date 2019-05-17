NC Residents Chat with New Chief

An intimate group of Nevada City residents took an opportunity to visit with new Police Chief Chad Ellis as part of City Council member Erin Minett’s monthly Town Hall series. Ellis has been with Nevada City for most of his career. He has moved through the ranks from patrol officer to detective, on to sergeant, and then lieutenent, before recently being appointed Chief. Ellis says one reason he is successful in his job is because he is committed to the City and not interested in moving to another area.

Ellis has been a stable element on the force since 2008. He says one of his biggest priorities is increasing staff to provide more officers on the street. when it comes to handling homeless isses, Ellis says its the unintended consequences of well intentioned organizations that sometimes contributes to related issues. The chief referered to a situation where he was addresing a group of unruly people in a lot on Commercial Street.

Ellis fielded a number of questions ranging from staffing, to handling the homeless to evacuation perparedness and other questions related to vegetation ordinance enforcement. All of the attendees praised Ellis for his comittment to Nevada City and the positive direction the department is headed.