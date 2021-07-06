< Back to All News

NC Rotary Gives Up Treat Street Booth

Posted: Jul. 6, 2021 6:28 AM PDT

With the Fourth of July weekend behind us, many Nevada County residents are already looking forward to the Nevada County Fair which kicks off August 11 and runs through August 15. However, one local service group has decided to no longer host the Pulled Pork Sandwich booth on Treat Street. Nevada City Rotary Co-President, Tom Ryan, says it was big decision.

 

Ryan talks about one of the challenges of running a Treat Street Booth… *

 

Ryan half-way joked about the physical challenge of running a booth, and the aging membership is not as agile as they once were.
He also says that it is also getting harder to make money with a booth. Profits are not always easy to reach.

 

He says the club will now focus more of its efforts on the Hungry Games Fundraiser which features cooking competitions between local chefs and a night of deliciousness to be held in late March. The event has been postponed several times because of the pandemic.

