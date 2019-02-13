< Back to All News

District Proceeds With Closing NC Charter School

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 7:07 AM PST

It’s looking more likely that a long-standing Charter school will cease to exist at the end of this school year. Last night, the Nevada City School District voted unanimously to not renew the charter for Nevada City Charter School which was founded over 20 years ago. Passion and emotion flowed through the room as parents, students and staff pleaded with district board members to not close the school. The superintendent says state test scores for Language Arts and Math for the Charter school are below district and state averages. A number of current students and former students spoke about how Nevada City Charter School had positively influenced their education. Amy Oliver is proud that she came from Nevada City Charter School.*

Listen to Amy Oliver

Parents spoke about the positive culture and learning environment at the school.*

Listen to parent 1

Parents also said that there had been no communication between the district and the school community about concerns, and that no notice had been given regarding the status of the charter.

Listen to parent 2

School district attorneys say the law was very specific about renewal criteria and that the district could not submit documentation for renewal that it could not support. Members of the Charter community may appeal to authorize the charter, but it has yet to be determined if and how that will proceed.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha