District Proceeds With Closing NC Charter School

It’s looking more likely that a long-standing Charter school will cease to exist at the end of this school year. Last night, the Nevada City School District voted unanimously to not renew the charter for Nevada City Charter School which was founded over 20 years ago. Passion and emotion flowed through the room as parents, students and staff pleaded with district board members to not close the school. The superintendent says state test scores for Language Arts and Math for the Charter school are below district and state averages. A number of current students and former students spoke about how Nevada City Charter School had positively influenced their education. Amy Oliver is proud that she came from Nevada City Charter School.*

Listen to Amy Oliver

Parents spoke about the positive culture and learning environment at the school.*

Listen to parent 1

Parents also said that there had been no communication between the district and the school community about concerns, and that no notice had been given regarding the status of the charter.

Listen to parent 2

School district attorneys say the law was very specific about renewal criteria and that the district could not submit documentation for renewal that it could not support. Members of the Charter community may appeal to authorize the charter, but it has yet to be determined if and how that will proceed.