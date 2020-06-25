< Back to All News

NC Sets Special Mask Meeting

Posted: Jun. 25, 2020 12:01 AM PDT

Concerns about masks continue in Nevada City following a weekend of controversy. The issue sparked by a Facebook post from Mayor Reinette Senum stating the Governor’s order to wear masks in public places is not really a law. Senum drew both criticism and support on social media for her statement; but also raised concerns that she was making her statements as the Mayor. As a result, public comment at Wednesday evening’s city council meeting was flooded with over 150 emails regarding the mask controversy. Vice Mayor Erin Minett wanted to add an agenda item last night to act on the issue during the meeting, however, time was a factor.

City Attorney Crystal Hodgson stated another option was a special meeting. All public coment would be included at that time.
Minett also wanted to discuss Senum’s actions regarding her statements. However, David Parker was agianst that because he and Valerie Morbergare short timers on the council.

Minett agreed to push the Senum discussion to later in July.
A special meeting to discuss the mask mandate is set for Tuesday, June 30. The first day all council members are able to particpate.

