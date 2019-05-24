Paul Haas

Paul Haas

Author

Read More

Sorting Out Cannabis Business Permit Renewals

Posted: May. 24, 2019 1:19 AM PDT

It seems like it was just yesterday that Nevada City began processing cannabis related business permits. But it has been almost a year, and now the city is trying to establish a renewal process for those businesses. KNCO’s Paul Haas reports.

Listen to Paul Haas

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha