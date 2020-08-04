NC Street Closures to Follow Contruction

Nevada City had hoped to close parts of three streets to vehicle traffic, last week, in order to help restaurants expand outdoor seating capacity and local retailers to take advantage of outdoor space; but that plan was delayed while construction on Commercial Street wrapped up. City Manager Catrina Olsen says the city will be closing the half-block of North Pine in front of Friar Tucks Restaurant and also the section of Commercial Street from Three Forks up to North Pine.

Originally the city had only planned to close a half-block North Pine to Commercial to allow Friar Tucks space to set up outdoor seating. However, she said they are now also closing part of Commercial as suggested by some of the business owners at a meeting last week. There will also be restaurants taht have set up in parking spaces in front of their businesses.

The city had also explored only closing North Pine during evening hours, but logistically that is not able to occur.

The city is also closing York Street between Broad Street and Commercial streets.

Olsen also says that if the setup is not working, the city will adjust to meet the needs of business owners.