NC Superintendent Stepping Down

Nevada City Elementary School District Superintendent and longtime employee is calling it a career after 22 years in the district. Monica Daugherty has served in all roles as a teacher, principal, and superintendent and deciding to leave the district was not an easy decision.

Daugherty says the most challenging part of her career has been dealing with COVID. She also says social media is having a huge impact on students.

The social emotional pressure can be overwhelming at times.

regarding the district, Daughtery says she has had a tremendous staff, and has praise for her families in general.