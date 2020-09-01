NC Supports Street Closure for Performance

Nevada City taking the opportunity to support a positive event on the city streets as well as giving a local theater a chance to make up some lost revenue because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Off Broadstreet musial theater behind Friar Tucks on Commercial Street has been closed since the pandemic struck. In an effort to generate some much needed funds, the performance venue is holding a street version of dinner theater, performing Off Broadstreet Memorable Moments, a greatest hits of past performances. However, in order to make it happen, the theater had to request a street closure. Council members Duane Strawser and Doug Fleming shared their support.

Mayor Erin Minett and counil member Daniela Fernandez both requested assurances that the tabvle design followed socila distancing protocolas.

City Engineer Bryan McAlister confimed the theaters intent.

As part of the approval, council requested Off Broadstreet also submit the street design included in an encroachment permit.

The additional street closures are only for Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.