NC To Hold Special Meeting on Event Violence

Nevada City is still reeling from the violence that occured Sunday evening. Several hundred communications regarding the incident, where counter protesters physically confronted a Black Lives Matter march on Broad Street, have been received and Mayor Erin Minett requested a special meeting be held to address the issues.

Minnet wanted to meet on Monday, but becasue it is an acitive investigation involving a large number of people, it was decided the meeting should take place later in the week. Chief Chad Ellis stated that the investigaton is moving forward.

Each of the four council members made comments regarding the activities. Council member Daniela Fernandez, who was injured during the confrontation, made a statement regarding the effect the violence is having on the community.

Council Member Doug Fleming, stated that those involved will be held accountable.

Chief Ellis clarified that the police investigation is only focused on criminal activity. An investigation into police behavior during the incident will need to be conducted by an outside agency. However, at this time no offical complaint has been filed against the officers.

Council member Fernandez shared that many victims are reluctant to report to the police because they feel the police are not supporting victims.

Ellis also says that the chief invesigator and the officer that is assigned to take statements were not inviolved in Sunday’s incident.

All council members agreed on the special meeting and it has been scheduled for next Friday August 21 at 5:00 PM.