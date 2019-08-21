NC to Support Underground Power Utilities Resolution

Nevada City is supporting a push to change the California Public Utilities Commission rule regarding funding assistance to move overhead powerlines underground. City Manager Catrina Olson says she was contacted, along with a number of other city managers, by the city manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, to change an exisiting rule to include projects in High Fire Hazard Severity Zones.

The original rule adopted in 1967 is for moving powerlines for esthetic reasons.

Council member Duane Strawser was a recent League of Cities conference and said the League is willing to entertain a resolution if enough cities are in support.

Olson clarified that the council was supporting an effort to get the California Leaguie of Cities to propose the resolution, not submit the resolution on their own.