NC Votes To Support Masks

Nevada City is officially supporting Governor Newsom’s Executive Order to wear face masks in public places and businesses such as grocery stores that have multiple members of the public in the common areas. The vote coming at a special meeting of the city council to clarify the city’s position following statements made by Mayor Reinette Senum on Facebook over a week ago. Senum stated that Newsom’s order was not an enforceable law and face masks could not be mandated.

Well over one hundred emails, for and against, Senum’s comments flooded the June 24th council meeting so a special meeting was set for last night for the city to clarify its position. At least another thirty emails and chat comments, again on both sides, were include during yesterday evening’s meeting. The council also heard from County Health and Human Services Director, Ryan Gruver, who clarified masks also included modified face shields for people with exemptions.

Listen to Ryan Gruver

Following public comment Senum wanted to tweak wording to absolutley clarify modified shields were an option for people with exemptions, however council voted to support the order as written.

Because a large number of the public comment was also requesting action be taken against Senum for making statements under her role as mayor, Vice Mayor Erin Minett wanted to agendize a discussion and action item for the next city council meeting. Though two new members will be sworn in on July 8, the item will be agendized for July 22.