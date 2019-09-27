NC Wireless Ordinance Moves Forward

A wireless telecommunications ordinance developed to protect the asthetic quality of the city and the health and safety of residents and visitors cleared the city council Tuesday night. For almost a year, the process has been challenging the council and Mayor Reinette Senum continues to submit changes in an attempt to provide further protections for health and safety.

Senum read from an extensive list of a number of other changes and was applauded by an overflow crowd that was present mostly to protest the allowance of 5G technology. However, legal representation that developed the ordinacne explained that federal law prohibits using health and safety as reason to deny a smal cell application.

Following a lengthy public comment session, Council member Duane Strawser clarified that 5G technology is not the driving force behind the ordinance.

Because all ordinances are subject to amendments, Council did agree to hold a public workshop to educate people about the ordinance and allow suggestions for future changes.

Council voted 4-1 to approve the ordinance.