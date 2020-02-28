NCC Moves Forward with CHP Partnership

The Nevada County Consolidated Fire District and the California Highway Patrol will be providing faster response to emergencies that take place in remote areas of the county. Consoildated Deputy Chief Jerry Funk says an expanded partnership between the agencies will allow the CHP to transport Nevada County Consolidated personnel, via helicopter, directly to emergencies that were typically reached by ground transport and hiking.

Listen to Jerry Funk

Funk says Consolidated has a number of staff that are interested and qualified to take on the role.

Listen to Jerry Funk

The chief says that training will start soon in order to have the program function for the upcoming spring and summer recreation seasons. He says the department and CHP respond more often to emergencies with hikers and mountain bikers on the South Yuba River, and in the back country during the warmer months.