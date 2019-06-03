< Back to All News

NCCF Shows Off New Engine

Posted: Jun. 3, 2019 12:04 AM PDT

The Banner Mountain and Cascade Shores communities with Nevada County are under the protection of a new fire engine designed to allow firefighters to attack both structure fires and wildfire threats.
KNCO’s Paul Haas was at the unveiling of Engine 86.

Listen to Paul Haas

