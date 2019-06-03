The Banner Mountain and Cascade Shores communities with Nevada County are under the protection of a new fire engine designed to allow firefighters to attack both structure fires and wildfire threats.
KNCO’s Paul Haas was at the unveiling of Engine 86.
NCCF Shows Off New Engine
