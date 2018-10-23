NCCFD Trying To Lease Space At One Station

The Nevada County Consolidated Fire District is still looking for more efficient uses of stations no longer used for firefighting. The latest focus is on Station 91 on McCourtney Road. District Chief Jim Turner says the station was remodelled for office space in the 1990’s. But there’s a smaller building on the property that they want to lease again for storage space. And it would have to be leased by a public agency, such as law enforcement…

Turner says the district recently sold three surplus stations, that hadn’t been used for over 10 years, to private ownership…

Station 84 also includes a recently remodelled and consolidated administrative headquarters, on Coyote Street in Nevada City. But Turner says it’s important to lease, and not sell, Station 91 because the CHP recently donated a couple of acres that could be used for future public service development. Nevada County Consolidated is down to four staffed stations and jointly operates three others with Grass Valley and Nevada City.