NCTC to Discuss Nevada City Road Safety Plan

Have you ever been a pedestrian in Nevada City and tried to cross Highway 49? It’s almost impossible sometimes, and it’s not easy for bicyclists, either. There is a plan being formed to do something about it, and you are being asked to help…

Listen to Dan Landon 1

Transportation Commission Executive Director Dan Landon says a public meeting is being held this evening at the Rood Center, where ideas will be taken, including anything from traffic lights to bike lanes, crosswalks, or anything else. Landon says a survey group was out just last week…

Listen to Dan Landon 2

They also did the same thing where Highway 49 crosses Coyote Street, North Bloomfield Road, Maidu Avenue, and Cement Hill Road. Landon says after the public input, they hope to come back with a plan in August and get more public comment. Then they would have to out and secure the funding. The meeting is from 5 to 7pm at the Rood Center, in the Empire Room, which is on the second floor.

