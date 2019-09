Nearly three-thousand PG and E customers in three foothill counties were without power for over four hours on Wednesday. Utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says the outage affected numerous communities…

Merlo says restoration efforts were slowed by steep terrain and dense vegetation, as well as the time of the year…

Merlo says the outage initially impacted 28-hundred-29 customers at around 9:30 in the morning. The cause is not known.