Need Levels Off But Challenges Still For Food Bank

Posted: Feb. 15, 2023 12:53 AM PST

The good news is that the level of need for the Food Bank of Nevada County doesn’t appear to be growing significantly recently, with pandemic economic impacts easing and unemployment dropping. But Executive Director Julie Thornbury says they’re bracing for CalFresh emergency allotments going away after March…

click to listen to Julie Thornbury

Many people may also still not be aware that the Food Bank also partners with the county’s Diaper Project…

click to listen to Julie Thornbury

You can receive diapers and other baby products from the Diaper Project at the Food Bank’s Grass Valley distributions on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, as well as on their website. Other items that are challenging to supply these days, due to rising expenses, are dairy products. Thornbury says produce donations are also always welcome, especially from people who grown their own, locally.

