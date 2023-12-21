Neglected Children Struggle With Holiday Generosity

Nicole McNeely has now been executive director of Child Advocates of Nevada County for about a year, after a similar job with the local Food Bank. And while seeing people struggle to keep meals on the table, she also now tries to help make Christmas be at least a little bit merrier for neglected kids. Child Advocates has partnered with the Alta Sierra Church of Latter Day Saints to create stockings for some 50 children who are paired up with Court Appointed Special Advocates, also called CASA. And McNeely, appearing recently on KNCO: Insight, said she was especially struck by one neglected teenager’s low expectations…

Meanwhile, McNeely says CASA itself does tend to focus more on life’s necessities as well as desires…

Child Advocates’ other two main programs are Healthy Babies and Child Safety Puppetteers. If you are pregnant, about to be pregnant, or want to feel more confident or better-supported, Healthy Babies may be a good fit. Child Safety Puppetteers harnesses the talent and creative energy of high school student volunteers, bringing a message of personal safety to young children.