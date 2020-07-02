< Back to All News

Neighborhood Parade Route Set for Saturday

Posted: Jul. 2, 2020 7:27 AM PDT

This year’s Fourth of July neighborhood parade is going to be just that, and if you live in Grass Valley or Nevada City and the parade doesn’t come down your street, chances are pretty good it will only be a block or two away…

Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser says it will start and end at Grass Valley City Hall, but will go through many neighborhoods, including over to Nevada City and back. It will be brief…

The veterans will lead the parade from City Hall to the Del Oro Theater. It starts at 10am and should conclude around 12:30. Maps are available by clicking here. The route is color-coded by zones so you can figure out the approximate time it will be in your neighborhood.

