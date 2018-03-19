< Back to All News

Neighbors Confront New Methadone Clinic Officials

Posted: Mar. 19, 2018 4:41 PM PDT

A facility opening soon in Grass Valley is designed to help address the opioid addiction epidemic. But at a question and answer session on Monday, clinic officials were besieged by neighbors opposing the location. It’s a methadone dispensary, run by Aegis Treatment Centers, on Margaret Lane, and is scheduled to open in about a month, next to other medical facilities. But it’s also near a number of homes, and concerns from residents include increased crime…

Although clinic officials say they notified neighbors about a year and a half ago, another neighbor, Sharon Koslosky, says she just found out about it today…

Aegis clinical psychologist, Sarah Khwaja, says addicts will no longer have to drive to Marysville to get a dose and will only be at their facility for five-ten minutes a day, six days a week, while still getting counselling once a week at their Marysville facility…

Meanwhile, Khwaja says another meeting to address neighbors’ concerns is planned soon. That includes more visibility, including improved lighting and reduction of shrubbery.

