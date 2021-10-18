< Back to All News

NEO Activities Ramp Up During Fall Break

Posted: Oct. 18, 2021 12:50 AM PDT

Bright Futures for Youth’s NEO Program has a full lineup of free events in the coming weeks. And Executive Director Jennifer Singer says that’s especially true for the fall student break, which is this week…

The pumpkin patch trip is today, with the hike along the Cascade Canal Trail happening on Wednesday. Singer says Bright Futures is always looking for new, educational, and fun ways to connect with young people in the community, from 11 through 25 years old. And she’s especially pleased to see activities returning, after being shut down by the pandemic last year. That included the revival of their camps this summer, which helped young people dust off their social skills…

NEO also continues to hold its popular Junior High get-togethers and drop-in homework help. And, of course, mask and social distancing requirements are in place.

