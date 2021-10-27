< Back to All News

NEO Has Found New Youth Center Site

Posted: Oct. 27, 2021 12:23 AM PDT

After nearly two years in a state of flux, a new NEO Youth Center is scheduled to open early next year. The Executive Director of Bright Futures for Youth, Jennifer Singer, says it’ll be at the former Silver Springs High School campus, near the Fairgrounds, on McCourtney Road. It’s a lease arrangement with the Nevada Joint Union High School District…

The new center will also include three portable buildings, a kitchen, an office area. And it will offer, for 11 to 25-year-old residents, a long list of activities and events, from art workshops to live music and open-mic nights, in a supervised setting…

The previous NEO Youth Center, on Dorsey Drive, closed in early 2020, just as the pandemic arrived and greatly affected get-togethers, amid health and safety requirements. That was also shortly before NEO merged with the Friendship Club, forming Bright Futures. Since then, NEO program participants have used the Distance Learning Center facility, set up at the Fairgrounds, which closed in June. And, most recently, they’ve been meeting temporarily at the Bright Futures building on Litton Drive. Some activities have still not been held because of COVID restrictions.

